Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Acquires 1,250 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 44.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after purchasing an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,441,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $67,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,332. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $206.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average is $162.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

