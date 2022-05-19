Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.46. 50,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.78 and its 200 day moving average is $301.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.