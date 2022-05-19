Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $23.10 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises 4.6% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $23,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,028,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 109,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $144,979,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.35. The company had a trading volume of 35,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,821. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.61. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $152.58 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.75.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

