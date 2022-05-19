Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after buying an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 183.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,676,000 after buying an additional 1,166,720 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,607,000 after acquiring an additional 958,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,383 shares of company stock valued at $74,384,651. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.99. 296,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,876. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.15. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

