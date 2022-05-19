Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Reduces Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA cut its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up 1.9% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

NSRGY traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,228. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.45. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $118.02 and a 1 year high of $141.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

