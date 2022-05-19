Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.1% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.12. 443,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,707. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.63. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $376.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.