Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 449,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 445,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after acquiring an additional 216,384 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 228,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the period. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,923,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

