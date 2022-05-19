Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.16. 5,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,749. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 265,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

