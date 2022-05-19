Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ KTCC traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.16. 5,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,749. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.53.
About Key Tronic (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
