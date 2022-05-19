Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE KEYS opened at $136.00 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

