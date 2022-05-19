Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.19 and its 200-day moving average is $170.43. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,377,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $786,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

