Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.43. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,324,000 after acquiring an additional 119,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

