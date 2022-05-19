Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,324,000 after acquiring an additional 119,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

