Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

KEYS stock opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,324,000 after purchasing an additional 119,685 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

