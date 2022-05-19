keyTango Reaches 1-Day Volume of $306.00 (TANGO)

keyTango (TANGO) traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. keyTango has a total market capitalization of $205,146.79 and $306.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last day. One keyTango coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, keyTango has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,425.03 or 0.99855646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002170 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001697 BTC.

About keyTango

keyTango (CRYPTO:TANGO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,779,117 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

