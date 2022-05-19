Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Trading Down 5.2%

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.19. 3,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 4,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KYYWF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Keywords Studios to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($40.68) to GBX 3,150 ($38.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.