Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.28

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.28 and last traded at $58.41, with a volume of 3147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.