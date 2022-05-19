Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) will report $421.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $434.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $401.40 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $289.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kimco Realty.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,366,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM opened at $22.98 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

