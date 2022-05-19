Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a na rating on the stock.

KNTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinetik from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Kinetik from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

KNTK opened at $78.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.92. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

