Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 335 ($4.13) price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.56) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.14) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 339 ($4.18).

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 241.40 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 235.20 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.67 ($4.80). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 303.46. The stock has a market cap of £4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, insider Jeff Carr acquired 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £546,000 ($673,076.92).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

