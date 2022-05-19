Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 339 ($4.18).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KGF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.13) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.56) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.14) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

In other news, insider Jeff Carr acquired 210,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($673,076.92).

KGF traded down GBX 5.20 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 253.50 ($3.13). The company had a trading volume of 7,490,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,760,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of GBX 235.20 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 389.67 ($4.80). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 261.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 303.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

