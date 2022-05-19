Klaytn (KLAY) 1-Day Volume Hits $91.81 Million

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $91.81 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.51 or 0.01076449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00448952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00033479 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,251.12 or 1.52949958 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,829,379,780 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

