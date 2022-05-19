Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.08.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

KSS traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 315,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,325. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $42.29 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.36. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $1,058,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $756,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $11,078,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $11,397,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

