Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.36

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.36 and last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 249465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €190.00 ($197.92) to €185.00 ($192.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €205.00 ($213.54) to €182.00 ($189.58) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke DSM from €193.00 ($201.04) to €189.00 ($196.88) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.3593 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

About Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

