Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.39 and last traded at $27.39. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07.
Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile (OTC:VOPKF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Vopak (VOPKF)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Vopak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.