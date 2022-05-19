Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.39 and last traded at $27.39. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07.

Koninklijke Vopak Company Profile (OTC:VOPKF)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

