Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

KOP traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.50. 14,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,253. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $538.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOP. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Koppers by 119.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Koppers during the first quarter worth about $660,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Koppers by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Koppers by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

