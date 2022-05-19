Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

DNUT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. 653,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -99.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC raised Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.57.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNUT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 745,480 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 424,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 182,771 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.