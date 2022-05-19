Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.4% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,061,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 174,913 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,416,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,015,000 after acquiring an additional 902,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 318.2% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 67,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

