L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock traded down $4.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $233.48. 33,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.77. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

