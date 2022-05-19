Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.84

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

