Laraway Financial Inc Invests $467,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,304,000 after purchasing an additional 455,915 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.19. 167,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,549,882. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.78. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $131.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $88.31.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

