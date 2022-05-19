Laraway Financial Inc Invests $965,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500,466 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39.

