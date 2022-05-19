Laraway Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,190 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.2% of Laraway Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $185.44. 338,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,558,276. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $447.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

