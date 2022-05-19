Laraway Financial Inc Takes $2.12 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Laraway Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.94. 1,437,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,207,051. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.98 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

