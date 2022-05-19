Laraway Financial Inc Takes $2.47 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Laraway Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.03. 63,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,105. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $224.16 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.07 and its 200 day moving average is $288.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

