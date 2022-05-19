Laraway Financial Inc Takes $677,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $21.25. 870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,172. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.34.

