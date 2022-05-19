Laraway Financial Inc Takes $854,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

INTC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.24. 1,819,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,648,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

