Laraway Financial Inc Takes Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.81. 88,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.98.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.