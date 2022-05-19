Largo (NYSE:LGO) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at CIBC

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Largo from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Largo from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Largo from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Largo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Largo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Largo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Largo has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a market cap of $617.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Largo ( NYSE:LGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Largo had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Largo will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGO. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Largo by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,843,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,383,000 after purchasing an additional 853,765 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Largo by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,438,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 449,868 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Largo during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Largo by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 382,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Largo during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,939,000.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

