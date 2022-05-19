LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTXGet Rating) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LAVA Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $12.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTXGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 123,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.49% of LAVA Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

