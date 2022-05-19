LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LAVA Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LAVA Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $12.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22.
LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
