LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Down 4.4%

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $108.32 and last traded at $108.32. 8,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 233,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.26.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In related news, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 869.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

