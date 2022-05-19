Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BWG)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 33,246 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.