Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 7,851 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,713,000 after buying an additional 4,014,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,752 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,554,000 after purchasing an additional 869,741 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,721.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 829,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,251,000 after purchasing an additional 799,875 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,174,000 after buying an additional 788,918 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.28. 173,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,815,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

