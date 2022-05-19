Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,993 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Lennar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.73. The stock had a trading volume of 57,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.23 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

