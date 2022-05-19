Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,407. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $31.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

