Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $30.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,088.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 39,860 shares of company stock worth $815,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,685 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $92,419,000 after buying an additional 3,469,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $100,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,746 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $40,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,540 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,948 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 82,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

