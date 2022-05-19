Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Holdings Increased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,467,000 after buying an additional 897,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,363,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,589,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,039,000 after purchasing an additional 500,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 646,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.01. 890,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,586. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.94 million. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

