Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $14.93

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $14.39. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 3,340 shares changing hands.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,039,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,781,000 after purchasing an additional 107,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,120,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 419,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 542,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

