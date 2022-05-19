Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.43. 11,184 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 481,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTH. Mizuho lowered their target price on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

