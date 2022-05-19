Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.69

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (OTCMKTS:LGF.A – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 368365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGF.A)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.