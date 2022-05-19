Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Reaches $3.08 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $982.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00739280 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,736.07 or 1.00094459 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000089 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 757,553,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

